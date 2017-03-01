Iginla, Vanek dealt in otherwise NHL trade deadline day dud

In this Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Vancouver Canucks' Jannik Hansen, of Denmark, celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia. The San Jose Sharks have acquired Hansen from the Canucks late Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, for prospect Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional draft pick.

