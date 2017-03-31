Iginla scores 625th career goal, Quic...

Iginla scores 625th career goal, Quick makes 35 saves as Kings blank Canucks

Jarome Iginla scored the 625th goal of his NHL career to tie Joe Sakic for 15th all-time, and Jonathan Quick made 35 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Los Angeles Kings blanked the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Friday night. Tyler Toffoli also scored for Los Angeles , which is clinging to minuscule playoff hopes and now sits eight points back of the Nashville Predators for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

