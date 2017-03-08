If the Canucks are rebuilding, the coach needs to be on board

At the trade deadline, Jim Benning made it almost clear that the playoffs are not in the cards for the Canucks this season; I say "almost" because he and Trevor Linden have studiously avoided the word "rebuild," so there's still some ambiguity. But the Canucks trading Alex Burrows and Jannik Hansen didn't suddenly dull the competitive spirit of the rest of the Canucks' lineup.

