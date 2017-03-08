If the Canucks are rebuilding, the coach needs to be on board
At the trade deadline, Jim Benning made it almost clear that the playoffs are not in the cards for the Canucks this season; I say "almost" because he and Trevor Linden have studiously avoided the word "rebuild," so there's still some ambiguity. But the Canucks trading Alex Burrows and Jannik Hansen didn't suddenly dull the competitive spirit of the rest of the Canucks' lineup.
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
