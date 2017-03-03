'I never once thought I was going to die': Former Canuck...
WATCH: Nearly three years ago, beloved former Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick was suffering from a rare heart disease and was told his time was running out. Squire Barnes sat down with Odjick to get an update on the tough guy's progress since then.
