Hutchinson, Lowry lift Jets over Canucks 2-1

Lowry scored a power-play goal in the third period and Michael Hutchinson made 28 saves to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. The go-ahead goal by Lowry came with 8:13 to go, keeping the Jets mathematically alive in the playoff picture - although one loss or one win by St. Louis the rest of the season would knock Winnipeg out of contention.

Chicago, IL

