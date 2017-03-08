Game Day Preview: Canucks vs Pittsburgh Mar 11/17

Over the last couple years, the fans of the Canucks have been divided into 2 pretty recognizable camps: Draftists , who want the Canucks to finish as low in the standings so that the chance of a high draft pick can help the team rebuild, and on the other side of the fence, those who think that the Canucks should be doing everything they can to get into the post-season, to give the youth they have experience. Somehow, the Canucks managed to find a way to piss both camps off this week.

