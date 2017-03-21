Game Day Preview: Canucks @ Chicago Mar 21/17

With the news that Markus Granlund is done for the season after it was determined he needs surgery to repair an injured wrist, and Jacob Markstrom being left behind as the latest victim of food poisoning, the hockey gods are making it pretty clear they're not done laying the boots to the Canucks just yet. The optimist in me looks at this season, and feels deep down the Canucks will win the draft lottery, and the new era will begin in earnest.

