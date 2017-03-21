Game Day Preview: Canucks @ Chicago M...

Game Day Preview: Canucks @ Chicago Mar 21/17

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Nucks Misconduct

With the news that Markus Granlund is done for the season after it was determined he needs surgery to repair an injured wrist, and Jacob Markstrom being left behind as the latest victim of food poisoning, the hockey gods are making it pretty clear they're not done laying the boots to the Canucks just yet. The optimist in me looks at this season, and feels deep down the Canucks will win the draft lottery, and the new era will begin in earnest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15) Jun '15 bhglennie 1
News Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14) May '14 Sam 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14) Apr '14 Petal Power 1
News Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 sam 1
See all Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,352 • Total comments across all topics: 279,725,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC