Eyes on the Price: Basic Instinct - Goalie duel in Vancouver
Rogers Centre in Vancouver was bedecked in red on Tuesday evening, and the Canadiens treated the Western Canadian faithful to yet another exciting overtime win, defeating the Canucks 2-1 on Paul Byron's overtime goal. Torrey Mitchell opened the scoring early in the first period with a deflection past Ryan Miller, but that was all the Habs could manage in regulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC