Eyes on the Price: Basic Instinct - Goalie duel in Vancouver

10 hrs ago

Rogers Centre in Vancouver was bedecked in red on Tuesday evening, and the Canadiens treated the Western Canadian faithful to yet another exciting overtime win, defeating the Canucks 2-1 on Paul Byron's overtime goal. Torrey Mitchell opened the scoring early in the first period with a deflection past Ryan Miller, but that was all the Habs could manage in regulation.

