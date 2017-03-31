Edler and Tanev dance around trade qu...

Edler and Tanev dance around trade question

11 hrs ago

But it was the same question a lot of veteran Canucks have been asked the past couple of years - if management approached him, would he be willing to waive his no-trade clause? "I don't know," Edler told TSN 1040 radio today. "You can ask me that question if they ask me.

