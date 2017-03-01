Doug Wilson reaffirms commitment to C...

Doug Wilson reaffirms commitment to Cup run, Aaron Dell

22 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

General manager Doug Wilson said at last year's trade deadline that the 2015-16 Sharks team had warranted some additional help because of how they had played in the preceding weeks. It was no different Wednesday, as Wilson and the Sharks hope their latest acquisition, forward Jannik Hansen, can provide a necessary ingredient for another run toward the Stanley Cup Final.

