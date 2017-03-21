Book Review: Free Women, Free Men - Sex, Gender, Feminism

Brandon Sutter had four shot attempts Saturday, and despite just three assists in his last 18 National Hockey League games, he'll continue to play through a heavily-bandaged right wrist and won't need surgery. The Vancouver Canucks right-winger has been troubled by a wonky wrist for the majority of this trying season, but the try in Granlund has been one of the few good-news stories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.