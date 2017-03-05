Bachman's 43 Saves Help Canucks Stop Ducks, 2-1

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Man Suspected Of Killing Whittier Police Officer To Appear In Court The man suspected of gunning down a Whittier police officer after being accused of killing his own cousin is expected to appear in a Bellflower court Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.