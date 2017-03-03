Bachman makes 43 saves to help Canucks beat Ducks 2-1

Vancouver Canucks goalie Richard Bachman deflects the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Vancouver Canucks goalie Richard Bachman deflects the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.