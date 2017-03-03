Sweden's Jonathan Dahlen celebrates his goal against Russia during the bronze-medal game at the IIHF World Junior Championship on Jan. 5 in Montreal. With their hopes of making this year's playoffs hovering between slim and none, the Vancouver Canucks have turned their focus to the future by trading two of their veteran players, Jannik Hansen and Alex Burrows, for prospects, including Dahlen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.