Wild looks to rebound tonight against the Vancouver Canucks
Alex Tuch makes his NHL debut tomorrow vs. the #canucks . How many #mnwild players have scored a goal in their NHL debut? Gaborik, Marian 10/6/2000 Dupuis, Pascal 04/02/2001 Wallin, Rickard 12/12/2002 McMillan, Carson 04/03/2011 Rau, Chad 01/21/2012 Granlund, Mikael 01/19/2013 Joel Eriksson Ek 10/22/16 If you get the Center Ice package, Devan Dubnyk will be Scott Oake's After Hours guest on Hockey Night in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC