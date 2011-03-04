Wild looks to rebound tonight against...

Wild looks to rebound tonight against the Vancouver Canucks

12 hrs ago

Alex Tuch makes his NHL debut tomorrow vs. the #canucks . How many #mnwild players have scored a goal in their NHL debut? Gaborik, Marian 10/6/2000 Dupuis, Pascal 04/02/2001 Wallin, Rickard 12/12/2002 McMillan, Carson 04/03/2011 Rau, Chad 01/21/2012 Granlund, Mikael 01/19/2013 Joel Eriksson Ek 10/22/16 If you get the Center Ice package, Devan Dubnyk will be Scott Oake's After Hours guest on Hockey Night in Canada.

