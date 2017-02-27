Wild become second NHL team in three days with confirmed mumps cases
Minnesota forwards Jason Pominville and Zach Paris have mumps, and other members of the organization are showing signs of the virus. Wild forwards Jason Pominville and Zach Parise have been diagnosed with mumps, making Minnesota the second team in three days to announce players confirmed with the viral illness.
