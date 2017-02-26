Which five Wild players needed the bye week the most?

Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal, right, moves the puck while being watched by Vancouver Canucks' Jannik Hansen, of Denmark, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Some players chose to spend their time relaxing around the Twin Cities, while others, like Nino Niederreiter, used the time to escape to warmer weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.