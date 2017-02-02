Video: Patrick Marleau's 500th career goal was a beauty
The 37-year-old Marleau beat Ryan Miller with a perfect wrist shot in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday to hit the career milestone. Great pass, too, from Joe Pavelski for the assist.
