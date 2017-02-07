Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Preda...

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators: Welcome back Vernon

14 hrs ago Read more: On the Forecheck

While Tuesday night may be the first time that Vernon Fiddler puts on a golden sweater, it certainly will not be the first time that a saber-toothed tiger will don the front of a sweater with his name on the back. For the first time since 2009, Fiddler will take the ice as a Nashville Predator.

