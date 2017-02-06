Vancouver Canucks captain Henrik Sedin named LGBTQ-inclusion ambassador
The announcement, made on February 2, was made as part of a partnership between the National Hockey Team and the non-profit You Can Play Project, which aims to address homophobia in sports and support LGBT athletes. Each ambassador will be a leader for LGBT-inclusion in the locker room, on the ice, and in the community for diversity, equality, and inclusion.
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
