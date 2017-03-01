Trade: Canucks send Hansen to Sharks ...

Trade: Canucks send Hansen to Sharks for Goldobin, pick

Hours after Jannik Hansen was made a late scratch for tonight's game against Detroit, ESPN's Pierre LeBrun reported the Canucks were closing in on a deal to send Hansen to San Jose. Per TSN , the Sharks are believed to be sending winger Nikolay Goldobin - the club's first-round pick at the 2014 NHL Entry Draft - and a conditional fourth-round pick to Vancouver.

