Stecher named News' Athlete of the Year
From winning national title at North Dakota to suiting up for his hometown Vancouver Canucks it was a remarkable 2016 for Richmond blueliner Richmond realtor Keith Liedtke presented Vancouver Canucks defenceman Troy Stecher with the News' 2016 Athlete of the Year Award. Photograph By Rob Newell He is the pride of the Richmond Minor Hockey Association who chased down his dream to the game's biggest stage.
