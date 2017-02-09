Sedin helps lift Canucks past Blue Ja...

Sedin helps lift Canucks past Blue Jackets 3-0

14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The Columbus Blue Jackets talked about gaining some ground in the playoff push in a seven-game homestand that began Thursday night. Daniel Sedin had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Miller stopped 33 shots as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Blue Jackets 3-0 in a game that had Columbus coach John Tortorella questioning his team's emotion.

Chicago, IL

