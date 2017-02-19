Schenn scores winner, Gostisbehere ad...

Schenn scores winner, Gostisbehere adds three assists as Flyers down Canucks 3-2

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Medincine Hat News

Brayden Schenn scored the winner in the second period and Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists for the first three-point game of his NHL career as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Sunday night. Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek had the other goals for Philadelphia , while Michael Neuvirth made 18 stops to get the win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15) Jun '15 bhglennie 1
News Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14) May '14 Sam 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14) Apr '14 Petal Power 1
News Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 sam 1
See all Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC