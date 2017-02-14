Pregame: Penguins vs. Canucks, 7 p.m.
Sedin, with 1,004 career points, has what Sidney Crosby wants and has come up unsuccessful in his bid for the past two games. So Crosby, two points shy of 1,000, will try to become the 86th player in NHL history to reach the milestone tonight at PPG Paints Arena with Sedin's Vancouver Canucks in town.
