Pens Points: Canuck Company
The Injury Bug is knocking around the Penguins, Jim Rutherford isn't afraid to make moves as the trade deadline nears, and Sidney Crosby will become quite familiar with two specific opponents tonight. More on these topics and much more in today's Pens Points.
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
