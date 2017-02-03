NHL goaltenders resigned to their new, tighter pants
In February, talk about who's wearing what is usually reserved for the Academy Awards red carpet, but in 2017, it has come to NHL dressing rooms. Goaltenders, famously superstitious and devoted to routine, are having a hard time accepting the fact that, starting Saturday, they have to start wearing tighter, sleeker pants.
