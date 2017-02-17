New Vancouver statue honours hockey legend Pat Quinn
Former Canucks coach and player Pat Quinn was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2016 shortly before his death. A new bronze sculpture of the late Pat Quinn will be unveiled on Feb. 18 in memory of the beloved former Canucks coach and player.
