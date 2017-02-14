Morning Skate Memo: Pens vs. Canucks

We had that false start Saturday in Phoenix, so it's best to operate with caution when it comes to Evgeni Malkin's return to the lineup, but I'm pretty sure he'll play tonight against Vancouver. The Penguins had an optional morning skate, but based on yesterday's practice combinations, I'd expect to see Malkin between wingers Scott Wilson and Patric Hornqvist tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PittsburghLive.com.