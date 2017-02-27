Minnesota Wild wingers Zach Parise and Jason Pominville have been diagnosed with mumps.
A couple years removed from a mumps outbreak across the locker room, Minnesota Wild wingers Zach Parise and Jason Pominville have been diagnosed with mumps. They did not play in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings and there availability for the upcoming two-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets is in serious doubt.
