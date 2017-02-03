Mikael Granlund's hat trick leads Wild to 6-3 bounceback victory
Minnesota Wild's Mikael Granlund, of Finland; Marco Scandella; Matt Dumba; and Mikko Koivu, of Finland, from left, celebrate Granlund's second goal as Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher, back right, skates to the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Not only does his younger brother, Markus, play for the Canucks, the Wild's leading scorer was riding the longest point streak in the NHL this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC