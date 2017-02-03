Mikael Granlund gets first hat trick, Wild beat Canucks 6-3

Fans celebrate after Minnesota Wild's Mikael Granlund, of Finland, scored his third goal against the Vancouver Canucks, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. less Fans celebrate after Minnesota Wild's Mikael Granlund, of Finland, scored his third goal against the Vancouver Canucks, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Vancouver, ... more Vancouver Canucks' Brendan Gaunce and Minnesota Wild's Chris Stewart , Tyler Graovac and Charlie Coyle, back, collide during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.