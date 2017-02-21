Meet the new guys: Canucks youngsters...

Meet the new guys: Canucks youngsters get their chance following mumps outbreak

The Vancouver Canucks' Alex Grenier, seen here during a 2015 preseason game against the San Jose Sharks, will take on the Sharks again tonight, this time in a regular season game at Rogers Arena. That's the situation Saturday night for four new Vancouver Canucks call-ups who are expected to step into the lineup on short notice.

