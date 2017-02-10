Kid's dream comes true

Clearwater's Devin Holland lines up on the blue line between the Sedin twins for the national anthems before a game between the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Feb. 4. The member of the local peewee team won a contest called "Every Kid's Dream" that is sponsored by the Canucks, BC Hockey and Save-On Foods. The contest is open to all registered BC minor hockey players between the ages of eight and 13. Left: Canuck president of hockey operations Trevor Linden and senior advisor on hockey operations Stan Smyl were at the game to present Henrik Sedin with an award for reaching 1,000 points so Devin got his picture taken with them as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.