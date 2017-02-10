Kid's dream comes true

Kid's dream comes true

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Clearwater's Devin Holland lines up on the blue line between the Sedin twins for the national anthems before a game between the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Feb. 4. The member of the local peewee team won a contest called "Every Kid's Dream" that is sponsored by the Canucks, BC Hockey and Save-On Foods. The contest is open to all registered BC minor hockey players between the ages of eight and 13. Left: Canuck president of hockey operations Trevor Linden and senior advisor on hockey operations Stan Smyl were at the game to present Henrik Sedin with an award for reaching 1,000 points so Devin got his picture taken with them as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15) Jun '15 bhglennie 1
News Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14) May '14 Sam 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14) Apr '14 Petal Power 1
News Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 sam 1
See all Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,938 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC