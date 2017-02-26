Illness keeps Corey Crawford out of game vs. Blues
Crawford did not participate in the Hawks' morning skate in advance of their game against the Blues. Quenneville said he did not think Crawford's illness was related to a recent outbreak of mumps that has affected at least one NHL team, the Canucks .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC