Game Day Preview: Canucks vs San Jose...

Game Day Preview: Canucks vs San Jose- Feb 2/17

12 hrs ago

I don`t blame you if you forgot just how bad that game against Arizona was. Whether it was from being distracted by the insanity of what`s going on south of the border, to it being a week since they played, or even that you willfully tried your best to forget it, the Canucks got rolled hard by the 2nd worst team in the NHL on a night they could have moved into the WC1 spot.

