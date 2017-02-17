Game Day Preview: Canucks vs Philadelphia- Feb 18/17

A fluke goal, then shutdown mode for the rest of the game. What could go wrong? Well, blowing the shutout with 6 seconds left, and giving a point to the team you're chasing, but Willie's got this, right? I don't want to take anything away from Chris Tanev, who's becoming something of an OT legend, but god dammit that was frustrating whether you are a draftist or not.

