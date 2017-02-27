Game Day Preview: Canucks vs Detroit- Feb 28/17
We knew it could happen, but yet it still felt like a gut punch when it happened. After 12 years, a number of memorable goals, over 800 games and every single one of them where he played his damn heart out, Alexandre Burrows has left the Canucks.
