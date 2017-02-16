Game Day Preview: Canucks @ St Louis- Feb 16/17

They can only finish as good as 3-3 for this six game road trip, and as I mentioned before it kicked off, that wasn't going to be good enough to help any playoff aspirations they may have. With injuries to 3 of their top scorers, a point separation between them and the teams they're chasing that's starting to look larger even when it doesn't change and the trade deadline looming, the Canucks are going to need to start thinking harder about the latter and nothing else.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.