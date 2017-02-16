Game Day Preview: Canucks @ St Louis-...

Game Day Preview: Canucks @ St Louis- Feb 16/17

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Nucks Misconduct

They can only finish as good as 3-3 for this six game road trip, and as I mentioned before it kicked off, that wasn't going to be good enough to help any playoff aspirations they may have. With injuries to 3 of their top scorers, a point separation between them and the teams they're chasing that's starting to look larger even when it doesn't change and the trade deadline looming, the Canucks are going to need to start thinking harder about the latter and nothing else.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15) Jun '15 bhglennie 1
News Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14) May '14 Sam 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14) Apr '14 Petal Power 1
News Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 sam 1
See all Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC