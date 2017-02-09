Game Day Preview: Canucks @ Columbus- Feb 9/17
It's to the point know where, much like the Canucks special teams or Willie Desjardins' baffling reluctance to try and change things that obviously aren't working, I am loathe to talk about the cheapshot on Sven Baertschi by Cody McLeod Tuesday night. What's the point, really? They will never get it right.
