Game Day Preview: Canucks @ Columbus- Feb 9/17

It's to the point know where, much like the Canucks special teams or Willie Desjardins' baffling reluctance to try and change things that obviously aren't working, I am loathe to talk about the cheapshot on Sven Baertschi by Cody McLeod Tuesday night. What's the point, really? They will never get it right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.