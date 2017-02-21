Former K-Wing Evan McEneny makes NHL debut with Vancouver
McEneny, 22, appeared in 36 games last season with the Wings while on re-assignment and registered 25 points and 19 penalty minutes. The native of Hamilton, Ontario is a second-year pro and has appeared in 43 games with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League this season, logging 17 points on six goals and eleven assists.
