Ex-Canuck Kyle Wellwood throws big cheque at new concussion app

VANCOUVER, BC: MAY 13, 2010 -- After their loss to the Chicago Blackhawks May 11 ending their hockey season, Vancouver Canucks players, such as Kyle Wellwood, cleaned-out their lockers and signed Canucks memorabilia at GM Place Thursday, May 13, 2010. He was an angel in the National Hockey League, playing 159 consecutive games at one point without a trip to the penalty box.

