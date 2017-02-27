Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks, Projected Lineups, How to Watch

The Red Wings return tonight from their CBA enforced week off to find themselves 11 points out of a playoff spot one day before the trade deadline and at the beginning of a five game/eight-day road trip that will take them through Western Canada, Toronto and Boston. We have already seen one player moved out as the Wings got a third-round pick from Chicago for Tomas Jurco and he is likely to not be the only player moved as the Red Wings find themselves as sellers at the deadline for the first time in over two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.