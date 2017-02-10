Cassidy wins 2nd straight as Bruins' coach, beating Canucks

One thing interim coach Bruce Cassidy emphasized when he took over the Bruins was that he wanted his defensemen to look to do more offensively. David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal with two minutes left in the third period, defensemen Colin Miller and Kevan Miller each had a goal and Boston won its second straight under Cassidy with a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

