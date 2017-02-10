Canucks send Baertschi home from trip with concussion
After sticking with the club following his concussion on Tuesday night in Nashville, Sven Baertschi is now on his way back to Vancouver. Per the Province , Baertschi didn't travel with the club for its Saturday matinee in Boston, and was instead returned to Vancouver for further testing.
