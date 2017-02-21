Canucks say at least one player has m...

Canucks say at least one player has mumps, with several other showing symptoms

10 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The Vancouver Canucks say at least one player has been diagnosed with mumps and that several others have shown symptoms of the highly contagious virus. Troy Stetcher is the only confirmed case, while fellow defencemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Tryamkin, along with forwards Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund have all shown symptoms.

