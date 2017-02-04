Canucks News: Jake Virtanen Mistake Could Be Repeated at 2017 Draft
The Vancouver Canucks' 2014 first-round pick, Jake Virtanen, did not have the kind of impact management had hoped for. Can it happen again? For the Vancouver Canucks, the upcoming drafts will be of crucial importance.
