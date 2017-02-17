Canucks lose to Flyers after comeback falls short read comments

Canucks' Markus Granlund is stopped by Flyers' goalie Michal Neuvirth as Ivan Provorov, right, defends, during Philadelphia's 3-2 win on Sunday, in Vancouver. Brayden Schenn scored the winner in the second period and Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists for the first three-point game of his NHL career as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.