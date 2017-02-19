Canucks beat Calgary Flames in overtime

Canucks beat Calgary Flames in overtime

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Rookie sensation Matthew Tkachuk has thrived in Calgary while Vancouver Canucks prospect Olli Juolevi has yet to play an NHL regular-season game Tanev skated in alone onto a ideal return pass from Sedin in the slot and one-timed it over Brian Elliott's glove 34 seconds into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Brouwer had three shots that forced Miller to make great saves in tight, and had a game-high six hits.

Chicago, IL

