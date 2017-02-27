Canucks acquire Nikolay Goldobin, send Jannik Hansen to Sharks
The Vancouver Canucks made another move on Tuesday to acquire young talent, getting forward Nikolay Goldobin from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for veteran forward Jannik Hansen. The 21-year-old Goldobin, a former first-round pick, has played 46 games this season for the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda.
